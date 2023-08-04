BBB Accredited Business
Longtime St. Amant High School teacher arrested on rape charge

Rory Fore
Rory Fore(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A teacher working at St. Amant High School was arrested on a rape charge Thursday, Aug. 3, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rory Fore, 53, of Gonzales, is charged with first-degree rape and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Rory Fore
Rory Fore(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

A spokeswoman with Ascension Public Schools confirmed Fore has been employed at St. Amant High School since 1994.

Detectives began investigating Fore after a 16-year-old female told deputies that she and Fore had engaged in sexual intercourse.

During an interview, Fore confessed that over a period of time, he had engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, as well as another 17-year-old female victim. The incidents did not happen on school grounds, a source said.

He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

According to APSO, Fore is employed as a teacher at St. Amant High School. Authorities added although the charges are not related to Fore’s employment, they are working closely with the Ascension Parish School System during the ongoing investigation.

The principal of St. Amant High School issued a statement to parents, students, faculty and staff. Read it below:

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

