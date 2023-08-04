BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Louisiana talent continues to strengthen LSU’s 2024 recruiting class

Joseph Cryer is one of 14 commits from Louisiana.
Joseph Cryer is one of 14 commits from Louisiana.(Joseph Cryer)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tigers 2024 class currently has 23 commits. Of the 23, 14 hail from the state of Louisiana.

That’s 60 percent of the commits in the 2024 class from Louisiana. Also, Two of the out-of-state commits grew up in “The Boot.”

In the last week, LSU gained four commits in the ‘23 class: Offensive tackle Ory Williams (3-star), wide receiver Jelani Watkins (4-star), cornerback Cai Bates (4-star), and offensive lineman Joseph Cryer (3-star).

Rivals has the ‘24 class at No. 7, 247 Sports ranks the class No. 9, On3 has the Tigers at No. 10.

Eight of the top-10 recruits according to On3 in the state of Louisiana are committed to LSU:

- Many linebacker, Tylen Singleton

- Denham Springs safety, Dashawn McBryde

- Terrebonne wide receiver, Kylan Billiot

- Zachary tight end, Trey’Dez Green

- Lafayette Christian Academy safety, Ju’Juan Johnson

- Destrehan linebacker, Kolaj Cobbins

- John Curtis wide receiver, Michael Turner, Jr.

- West Feliciana safety, Joel Rogers

LSU is in a strong position to land the other two in the top-10:

- Acadiana defensive lineman, Dominick McKinley

- John Ehret cornerback, Wardell Mack

Mckinley (No. 1) and Mack (No. 2) are the top-2 recruits in the state.

The nine commits from outside of the state in 2024:

- Offensive tackle Ory Williams, Buda, TX.

- Wide receiver Jelani Watkins, Houston, TX. (Grew up in Reserve, LA.)

- Cornerback Cai Bates, Orlando, FL.

- Linebacker Davhon Keys, Aledo, TX.

- Cornerback Ondre Evans, Nashville, TN.

- Offensive tackle Ethan Calloway, Mooresville, NC.

- Linebacker Xavier Atkins, Humble, TX. (Grew up in Jonesboro, LA.)

- Wide receiver JoJo Stone, Fairburn, GA.

- Quarterback Colin Hurley, Jacksonville, FL.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier (13) and Jayden Daniels (5) and the rest of the LSU Tigers...
LSU opens training camp with amped up expectations
LSU kicks off 2023 training camp
The signed bill will create a license plate to commemorate the LSU women’s basketball team’s...
New bill to create celebratory license plate for LSU women’s basketball national championship win
Former LSU head basketball coach John Brady (right) and Collis Temple III (left).
Former LSU basketball coach John Brady joins BRCC as special assistant