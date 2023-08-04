Louisiana talent continues to strengthen LSU’s 2024 recruiting class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tigers 2024 class currently has 23 commits. Of the 23, 14 hail from the state of Louisiana.

That’s 60 percent of the commits in the 2024 class from Louisiana. Also, Two of the out-of-state commits grew up in “The Boot.”

In the last week, LSU gained four commits in the ‘23 class: Offensive tackle Ory Williams (3-star), wide receiver Jelani Watkins (4-star), cornerback Cai Bates (4-star), and offensive lineman Joseph Cryer (3-star).

Rivals has the ‘24 class at No. 7, 247 Sports ranks the class No. 9, On3 has the Tigers at No. 10.

Eight of the top-10 recruits according to On3 in the state of Louisiana are committed to LSU:

- Many linebacker, Tylen Singleton

- Denham Springs safety, Dashawn McBryde

- Terrebonne wide receiver, Kylan Billiot

- Zachary tight end, Trey’Dez Green

- Lafayette Christian Academy safety, Ju’Juan Johnson

- Destrehan linebacker, Kolaj Cobbins

- John Curtis wide receiver, Michael Turner, Jr.

- West Feliciana safety, Joel Rogers

LSU is in a strong position to land the other two in the top-10:

- Acadiana defensive lineman, Dominick McKinley

- John Ehret cornerback, Wardell Mack

Mckinley (No. 1) and Mack (No. 2) are the top-2 recruits in the state.

The nine commits from outside of the state in 2024:

- Offensive tackle Ory Williams, Buda, TX.

- Wide receiver Jelani Watkins, Houston, TX. (Grew up in Reserve, LA.)

- Cornerback Cai Bates, Orlando, FL.

- Linebacker Davhon Keys, Aledo, TX.

- Cornerback Ondre Evans, Nashville, TN.

- Offensive tackle Ethan Calloway, Mooresville, NC.

- Linebacker Xavier Atkins, Humble, TX. (Grew up in Jonesboro, LA.)

- Wide receiver JoJo Stone, Fairburn, GA.

- Quarterback Colin Hurley, Jacksonville, FL.

