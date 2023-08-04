Scorching temps remain with us through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More high heat is on the way heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will soar on your Friday close to 100 in most locations. This will likely set more records at multiple sites across the area today. The high heat levels will come with high humidity making for dangerous heat index values. Expect feels like readings later this afternoon to peak around 113 which is why an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Rain chances remain less than 20%.

Through the weekend the heat won’t back down all that much. Highs will still climb into the upper 90s but I do see a chance for a few storms. We’ll have to watch as the storms go around the high pressure as they may find their way into our local area late Saturday and again late Sunday. That may be more optimism for rain than anything though.

Into next week rain chances will slowly climb through the week as the really hot pattern begins to break down. It still will be plenty toasty with highs remaining in the middle 90s.

All is technically quiet in the tropics right now but I am keeping watch of a wave out over the Atlantic. It will be tracking westward towards the Lesser Antilles next week and with time conditions could become more favorable for development. We’ll see.

