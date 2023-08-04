St. Bernard Parish DA sues Port NOLA; attempts to block $1.8 billion project

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new lawsuit filed in St. Bernard Parish challenges Port NOLA in an attempt to block a shipping container facility from being built within its borders.

The Louisiana International Terminal is expected to create thousands of jobs and generate a billion dollars in tax revenue. However, the parish’s DA said Port NOLA has no authority to proceed with the project.

Joseph Addison Sr. has called Violet home his whole life, and not much has changed.

“The last time I saw something new in this area here, uh, it’s been a while,” Joseph Addison Sr.

The expansion was set to break ground in 2025.

“Well, it’s going to definitely boost the economy. There’s going to be goods coming from all over the world,” said Addison Sr.

Addison Sr. thinks it’s a great idea.

“Progress, you can’t stop progress. Because I want to stop this gray hair on my head and it’s still coming so I think the progress on the port will be good for the community,” said Addison Sr.

That is, as long as Port NOLA stays true to its word about the economic boost.

“Hopefully, they don’t lie and manipulate our community but if they do, we’re going to hold them accountable for that,” said Addison Sr.

District Attorney Perry Nicosia said the people of St. Bernard Parish live here, raise families, spend tax dollars, and want control over what happens to their homes.

“This has to do with St. Bernard Parish, our port, our political subdivision and our right to operate within our own jurisdiction without New Orleans coming down here,” said DA Perry Nicosia, St. Bernard Parish. “[...] From what we gather, the understanding now is Port NOLA can now operate a shipping facility in St. Bernard on their own without any input from St. Bernard Parish officials or the St. Bernard Port.”

The 45-page lawsuit requests: An injunction be issued preventing Port NOLA from moving forward, a judgment be issued declaring that Port NOLA does not have jurisdiction to operate in St. Bernard Parish and that a 2022 cooperative endeavor agreement signed between Port NOLA and the St. Bernard Port be declared null and void.

“When you read it, you’re going to see a $1.5 million payment from the Port of New Orleans to the Port of St. Bernard. That $1.5 million payment is for all practical purposes a non-compete agreement. Basically, ‘we’re going to give y’all the money, you step aside. You can’t compete with New Orleans Port. We’re going to run a container facility and you can’t compete for 8 years,’” said Nicosia.

Port NOLA President and CEO Brandy Christian called the move preposterous and claimed it’s election year theatrics.

“For decades, it has been clear that a new container terminal is needed downriver from the Crescent City Connection Bridge in order to secure the future of the state’s trade-based economy and to make Louisiana the premier shipping gateway in the Gulf,” said Nicosia. “Unfortunately, it’s situations like this that have left Louisiana struggling to compete with neighboring states.

She said they already have millions of dollars in state funding and an $800 million commitment from private global industry leaders.

“The Port of New Orleans has made significant progress toward the design and development of the $1.8 billion Louisiana International Terminal in the community of Violet, including the land purchase, extensive community engagement and adjacent infrastructure investments through a transparent permitting process,” said Christian. “The design of the new terminal has incorporated extensive public feedback from the community and St. Bernard public officials. And, we remain committed to working with local stakeholders every step of the way.”

Port NOLA was informed of the lawsuit Friday morning and plans to review and respond promptly.

