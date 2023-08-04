BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Wells Fargo bank customers report missing deposits

FILE - A Wells Fargo office in New York displays its logos at its ATM, Jan. 13, 2021.
FILE - A Wells Fargo office in New York displays its logos at its ATM, Jan. 13, 2021.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wells Fargo customers reported Thursday that deposits they made at the bank had disappeared from their accounts.

The outage tracking website Downdetector shows a higher-than-average number of reports about the bank.

The page’s comment section shows many Downdetector users claiming they are missing money from their accounts.

On the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, a representative for the bank answered one customer’s complaint that he’d lost his deposit with the response: “Hi there. Our technical teams are aware of this issue and are working to resolve this. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any additional questions, please call us anytime at 1-800-869-3557.”

Other X users who said they were missing money received similar responses from the bank’s customer service account.

Wells Fargo issued a statement to CNN saying, “Wells Fargo is aware that some customers’ deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts. The issue will be resolved as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

The bank has not yet said when they expect the issue to be resolved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Airlines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Country singer Tyler Childers releases music video featuring gay love story
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

St. James Parish returning to school
Man recorded several employees inside restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center, sheriff says
Man recorded several employees inside restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center, sheriff says
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Beloved priest, Father Mark Beard, dies in car accident near state line
Beloved priest, Father Mark Beard, dies in car accident near state line
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder