Hottest weekend of the year likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early August is typically the hottest time of the year and this weekend looks to be the hottest weekend of the year.

For your Saturday and again on Sunday highs are likely to hit 100 or at least flirt with that century mark. This will make for very hot conditions over the course of the weekend so make sure you’re taking precautions with any outdoor activities. Our chance for rain remains minimal which keeps the high heat around for multiple hours even through the evening.

Next week any changes in the weather will be very slow to occur. In fact, we keep highlighting the possibility of more storms moving into the forecast but slowly that trend keeps getting pushed back. At this point, highs will only slightly lower as we progress through the new work week.

All is quiet in the tropics.

