One dead after two teens shot Friday night in Hammond, police say

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 19-year-old female relative wounded in Friday night...
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 19-year-old female relative wounded in Friday night (Aug. 4) shootings in the 500 block of Natchez Street and the 1400 block of Live Oak Street, Hammond police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Two teen relatives were shot -- one fatally -- Friday night (Aug. 4) in Hammond, police said.

The deceased was a 16-year-old boy found shot to death and lying in the roadway in the 500 block of Natchez Street, Hammond Police said. His identity was not immediately disclosed.

While police were at that location at 9:47 p.m., they heard gunshots less than a half-mile away and found a second crime scene in the 1400 block of Live Oak Drive. There, a 19-year-old woman had been shot in her leg and was taken to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment.

Police said her injury was not life-threatening, and confirmed she was related to the dead 16-year-old boy shot just minutes earlier. Her identity also was not disclosed.

According to police, detectives learned the initial shooting stemmed from “an ongoing disagreement between the first victim and unknown subjects.” Police said more information would be released when available.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Hammond Police at (985) 277-5756 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.

