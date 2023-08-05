BBB Accredited Business
The record heat continues with rain chances looking meager

We’ll more than likely break another record high on Sunday
Another round of extreme heat is in store for Sunday.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re in the middle of the hottest weekend of the year so far with little relief in sight.

This evening, a few isolated storms are possible but not likely. The “feels like” temperature will remain high even through the overnight hours as dew points will stay in the mid to upper 70s. That muggy feel has no chance of moving on this week.

Sunday, look for an afternoon high of 99 degrees with areas along the north shore heating to around 100. If New Orleans International hits 99, that will break the record of 98 set back in 1990. In fact, we’ll more than likely break or tie record highs through at least Wednesday.

Rain chances remain low at about 20% coverage between Sunday and Tuesday. They’re only bumped up slightly to 30%-40% for the second half of the week. But you still have a better chance at staying dry and hot. The ridge of high pressure that has brought us this recent bout of record temperatures looks hold on for a little longer and eventually should break down by the next weekend.

