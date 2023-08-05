Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in La.

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was recently sold in Hammond.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket was sold at the Quick Way store on West University Avenue in Hammond.

Despite the $1 million win in southeast Louisiana, no one across the country was lucky enough to claim the top jackpot prize Friday night.

The numbers drawn Friday night were 11, 30, 45, 52, 56, and the gold ball of 20.

There have now been 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was in April.

The estimated jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion. The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday, August 8.

