3 killed in DC shooting that police call ‘senseless act of violence’

Investigators are still determining what led to the shooting. (WJLA)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Police say three people are dead and others injured after a shooting in the Anacostia neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said in a press conference that officers in the area responded to the sound of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Smith said three people, two men and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other shooting victims, both men, were hospitalized with injuries.

All the victims were adults, according to Smith. She called the incident a “senseless act of violence.”

“Let me be clear: this gun violence has to stop,” Smith said. “It is incredibly frustrating. We know that someone in the community knows what is happening.”

Officers believe there were others who were hurt in the shooting.

Investigators are still determining what led to the incident. They are asking the community to reach out with any information.

