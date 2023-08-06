After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Defense wins the day

Practice 10 was the day for the defense to shine with multiple big plays on that side of the ball.

Period #1

During the first team period, which was heavy run, Marcus Maye opened things with a TFL on Alvin Kamara. Zack Baun did the same on Kendre Miller on the very next play. Baun followed that with another TFL on a Jamaal Williams run. Rookie Bryan Bresee, who worked in with the first team, had a TFL. Linebacker Nephi Sewell stuffed Williams on an outside zone run. Linebacker Nick Anderson closed out the period with a big hit on Kirk Merritt.

Period #2

Alontae Taylor opened the second team period with a pass break-up on a throw from Derek Carr to Michael Thomas. Sewell blitzed and sacked Jameis Winston. Smoke Monday closed out the period with an interception off Jake Haener.

Period #3 (red zone)

Taylor had another PBU on a Carr pass. Our view was obstructed, so it was unclear who Carr was targeting on the play. Malcolm Roach batted down a Jameis Winston pass at the line of scrimmage. Bresee tracked down Williams on a screen pass from Winston from behind. DB Anthony Johnson knocked down a pass to Bryan Edwards.

The play of the day came towards the end when Carr looked for Thomas near the goal line, but Marshon Lattimore was there to knock the ball away.

Take Two: Lutz delivers

Kicker Wil Lutz was one of the stars of practice. He crushed a 54 and 62-yard field goal midway through the workout.

The coaches decided to put some pressure on Lutz to close out practice. A make from 52 and the team would not have to do gassers afterward. To amp up the drama, Dennis Allen even called a timeout to ice him. When they got back to the line, the snap, place and kick were perfect, and the team erupted.

In my humble opinion, despite three total misses this training camp, Lutz will win this kicker competition.

Take Three: Carr & Thomas remains a work in progress

It’s abundantly clear that Derek Carr and Michael Thomas are trying very hard to get on the same page. It’s also clear that they aren’t quite there yet through 10 practices.

They connected early on during the red zone period on a slant, but didn’t have another completion on their other two attempts.

There has been some moments of frustration for Thomas, but the truth is this, there’s still plenty of time left to get it right. For now though, it’s fair to call their chemistry a work in progress.

Take Four: Attendance report

Taysom Hill, Tyrann Mathieu and Ryan Ramczyk all missed practice with veteran days off.

DeMario Davis missed his second straight practice with a calf injury. Tre’Quan Smith and Rashid Shaheed were out with groin injuries.

During practice, tight end Lukas Krull exited early and did not return after injuring his tailbone. Koda Martin left with an ankle injury.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Rookie safety Jordan Howden received some first team reps.

- There was a new drill incorporated into practice Sunday. It was two-on-two, receivers vs defensive backs. It looked like the defense was practicing defending pick plays near the goal line.

- Carr connected with Miller on a beautiful wheel route during 7-on-7. He also found Chris Olave, who started the play in the backfield, in the flat for a score.

- Carr nearly had the play of camp, but was a little long on a deep post to Olave. Olave beat Taylor on the play.

- Running back Elliss Merriweather had a nice grab during 7-on7 on a throw from Haener for a score.

- The team returns Monday for practice #11.

