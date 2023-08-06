Driver injured in Slidell single-vehicle crash; police investigate impairment as possible cause

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 5), Slidell Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fremaux Avenue and Town Center Parkway.

Police say a Chevy Silverado lost control, flipping and stopping near the Circle K gas station sign.

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was rushed to a local hospital to treat minor to moderate injuries. Authorities confirm that the injuries sustained are not life-threatening.

The crash has raised concerns as both speed and impairment are suspected to be contributing factors. Slidell Police are actively investigating the incident and are awaiting the results of the driver’s toxicology report to determine potential charges.

