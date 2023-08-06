BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Driver injured in Slidell single-vehicle crash; police investigate impairment as possible cause

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 5), Slidell Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the...
Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 5), Slidell Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fremaux Avenue and Town Center Parkway.(Slidell Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 5), Slidell Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fremaux Avenue and Town Center Parkway.

Police say a Chevy Silverado lost control, flipping and stopping near the Circle K gas station sign.

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was rushed to a local hospital to treat minor to moderate injuries. Authorities confirm that the injuries sustained are not life-threatening.

The crash has raised concerns as both speed and impairment are suspected to be contributing factors. Slidell Police are actively investigating the incident and are awaiting the results of the driver’s toxicology report to determine potential charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August

Latest News

Jamaal Williams (30) running drill. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #9
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
A four-alarm fire in Broadmoor’s 3400 block of Toledano Street caused significant damage to...
Four-alarm fire destroys homes in Broadmoor neighborhood Saturday evening
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 19-year-old female relative wounded in Friday night...
One dead after two teens shot Friday night in Hammond, police say