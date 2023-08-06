BBB Accredited Business
Four-alarm fire destroys homes in Broadmoor neighborhood Saturday evening

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A four-alarm fire in Broadmoor’s 3400 block of Toledano Street caused significant damage to three homes.

According to the homeowner, an abandoned neighboring property had been neglected, contributing to the incident.

Firefighter rehab was on the scene to help with the heat, and the biggest threat right now is the burning gas line.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the fire’s cause.

