Four-alarm fire destroys homes in Broadmoor neighborhood Saturday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A four-alarm fire in Broadmoor’s 3400 block of Toledano Street caused significant damage to three homes.

According to the homeowner, an abandoned neighboring property had been neglected, contributing to the incident.

Firefighter rehab was on the scene to help with the heat, and the biggest threat right now is the burning gas line.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the fire’s cause.

