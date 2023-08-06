More 100° temperatures on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat wave rolls on as more 100° temperatures are on the way with multiple days of record highs possible.

Sunday likely heads for 100° once again as little will change from day-to-day. High heat and sunny skies make for some brutal afternoons to enjoy the outdoors. If you are going to be out and about, make sure you take the simple heat precautions as heat exhaustion can set in quickly. Rain chances remain minimal.

I’ve decided to just rinse and repeat the forecast through the course of this week as the once hopeful better rain chances look to be fading away. A 20% storm chance will be there each day but the majority of the area stays dry and hot. Upper 90s to near 100 degrees can be expected for the next week.

All is quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.