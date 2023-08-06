BBB Accredited Business
More 100° temperatures on the way

Highs will likely break record for the next 3 days
7 day temperature outlook
7 day temperature outlook(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat wave rolls on as more 100° temperatures are on the way with multiple days of record highs possible.

Sunday likely heads for 100° once again as little will change from day-to-day. High heat and sunny skies make for some brutal afternoons to enjoy the outdoors. If you are going to be out and about, make sure you take the simple heat precautions as heat exhaustion can set in quickly. Rain chances remain minimal.

I’ve decided to just rinse and repeat the forecast through the course of this week as the once hopeful better rain chances look to be fading away. A 20% storm chance will be there each day but the majority of the area stays dry and hot. Upper 90s to near 100 degrees can be expected for the next week.

All is quiet in the tropics.

