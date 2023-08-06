Ranking the Saints: #3 Marshon Lattimore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The third-ranked player on our ranking the Saints countdown is undoubtedly the lead man in the defensive backfield, Marshon Lattimore.

He only played in seven games last season, but when available his presence was undeniable.

In his first game back in Philly, he had the game-sealing pick-six to hand the red-hot Eagles their second loss of the season.

Lattimore returns for his seventh season in New Orleans, and big things are expected out of him once again. He is the team’s true shutdown corner.

If he stays healthy for a full season, it could make the entire Saints secondary one of the best in the NFL. Which could have a positive impact on wins and losses.

