Ranking the Saints: #4 Ryan Ramczyk

New Orleans Saints drafted Ryan Ramczyk in 2017. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We head back to the offensive line for the fourth-ranked player in our ranking the Saints countdown.

Since he arrived in New Orleans in 2017, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has been one of the league’s best at the position.

But he’s battled injuries the last few seasons. Last year, he only missed one start, but was limited in practice weekly. In 2021, he missed seven games.

At 29 years old, Ramczyk can still be an elite player in this league. With a clean bill of health, the hope is he’ll return to that form in 2023.

If he does, Ramczyk can elevate the offensive line and really the entire offense as a whole. Which could mean big things this season.

