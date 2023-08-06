BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Security guard booked with attempted murder after shooting outside main New Orleans library

A man chased out of the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library at 219 Loyola Ave....
A man chased out of the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library at 219 Loyola Ave. allegedly was shot seven times Saturday (Aug. 5) by a uniformed guard, police said.(File)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old security guard was arrested and booked with attempted murder and other allegations Saturday (Aug. 5) after allegedly shooting a man seven times outside the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library.

Records show Kia Simmons was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail early Sunday morning, about nine hours after the 5:09 p.m. shooting in the 200 block of Loyola Avenue. Simmons was booked with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, simple battery and two counts of simple criminal damage to property. Her bail had not yet been set.

New Orleans police said the 26-year-old man who was shot was struck seven times and remains hospitalized in critical condition. His identity has not been disclosed.

According to police, Simmons was “trying to get the victim to leave” the library, but the man refused “and continued to walk around.” The NOPD said the two “got into an altercation and the victim threw a rock at the suspect. The suspect pulled out a weapon (and) fired shots, striking the victim seven times.”

A video circulating on social media appears to show the man running out of the library with three people in pursuit, including the uniformed guard. The man jumped down a short flight of stairs, then picks up a rock or brick and hurled it toward the guard, striking her in the face. A series of nine gunshots then follow.

The NOPD said its investigation into the incident is continuing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

New Orleans police said a sleeping boy was shot in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) when a bullet...
Young boy shot in head while sleeping inside New Orleans East apartment, NOPD says
Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 5), Slidell Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the...
Driver injured in Slidell single-vehicle crash; police investigate impairment as possible cause
Suspected drunk driver plows into a Metairie bar full of people
Suspected drunk driver plows into a Metairie bar full of people
One dead after two teens shot Friday night in Hammond, police say