Suspect arrested for attempted murder after shooting incident in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has arrested 23-year-old Kia Simmons in connection with an attempted murder case involving a 26-year-old man.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Loyola Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

The police responded to a shooting report at the location and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim and Simmons had engaged in a physical altercation, during which the victim threw a rock at Simmons.

In response, Simmons pulled out a firearm and fired several shots, hitting the victim multiple times.

Simmons is now in custody and will be taken to the Orleans Justice Center, where she will be booked for attempted murder, illegal discharge of a weapon, and simple battery.

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.