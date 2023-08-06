BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

We’re coming out of the hottest weekend of the year with little relief in sight

New Orleans Int’l broke another record high
The overnight heat index.
The overnight heat index.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat lately has been rewriting the record books. This week looks to do the same thing with a pattern shift on the horizon.

Since we’re coming out of a very hot and record-breaking day, the “feels like” temperatures will take a while to come down. Our heat index will stay well above 100 degrees until after 3 AM. Prepare for another hot day on Monday as highs will more than likely break records. We’ll see upper 90s and lower 100s again with little potential for rain relief.

All week the ridge of high pressure will try to push west but it still looks to have an influence on our weather, keeping us in the extreme heat Expect the excessive heat warnings to stay in the headlines for much of the work week with a 20% chance for less for rain.

It’s not until after this week that we could start seeing a shift to a more wet pattern. All signs point to a more active third week in August. This will be welcome relief since we are well over 20″ below normal for rainfall with much of southern Louisiana in an extreme drought.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

7 day temperature outlook
More 100-degree temperatures on the way
Another round of extreme heat is in store for Sunday.
The record heat continues with rain chances looking meager
Morning weather update for Saturday, Aug. 5
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Hottest weekend of the year likely