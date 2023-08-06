We’re coming out of the hottest weekend of the year with little relief in sight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat lately has been rewriting the record books. This week looks to do the same thing with a pattern shift on the horizon.

Since we’re coming out of a very hot and record-breaking day, the “feels like” temperatures will take a while to come down. Our heat index will stay well above 100 degrees until after 3 AM. Prepare for another hot day on Monday as highs will more than likely break records. We’ll see upper 90s and lower 100s again with little potential for rain relief.

All week the ridge of high pressure will try to push west but it still looks to have an influence on our weather, keeping us in the extreme heat Expect the excessive heat warnings to stay in the headlines for much of the work week with a 20% chance for less for rain.

It’s not until after this week that we could start seeing a shift to a more wet pattern. All signs point to a more active third week in August. This will be welcome relief since we are well over 20″ below normal for rainfall with much of southern Louisiana in an extreme drought.

