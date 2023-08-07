13-year-old male fatally shot in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-year-old male was fatally shot in New Orleans East Sunday evening (Aug. 6), according to NOPD.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Shubert Street.

Upon receiving a shooting report, officers responded to the scene, where they discovered the young victim with a gunshot wound to his body.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

