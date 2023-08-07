13-year-old male fatally shot in New Orleans East, police say
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-year-old male was fatally shot in New Orleans East Sunday evening (Aug. 6), according to NOPD.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Shubert Street.
Upon receiving a shooting report, officers responded to the scene, where they discovered the young victim with a gunshot wound to his body.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
