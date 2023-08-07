BBB Accredited Business
79-year-old man identified in fatal accident while trying to cross road in Slidell, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are investigating a crash that killed a man trying to cross the road.

Police say a 17-year-old man driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche struck a man at the intersection of Gause Boulevard and Carroll Road around 8:30 p.m. on Sun., Aug. 6.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 79-year-old Alvin Buras of Slidell.

Buras was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by the truck. Investigators say the driver tried to avoid the pedestrian to no avail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police discovered that the family of Mr. Buras was in the process of filing a missing persons report. That is when it was found that Buras was the pedestrian in the fatal crash.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver. Police say impairment is not suspected.

