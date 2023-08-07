After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #11

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Derek Carr’s flawless two-minute drill

The Saints closed out practice with a two-minute drill Monday. That’s when Derek Carr stepped up with his best sequence of this camp. Carr fired off six straight completions to get the offense in field goal range.

He opened with a short throw to Keith Kirkwood, then connected on the first of three passes to Juwan Johnson on a crosser. His next pass went to Chris Olave on a slant. For the biggest completion of the drive, Carr went back to Johnson up the seam for a massive gain. From there, Carr connected on back-to-back short throws in the flat to Johnson and Jamaal Williams. Williams carried the ball on the next play, before Carr spiked the ball to set up the field goal.

Overall, it was extremely encouraging to see Carr stand out. He had a pretty smooth start to camp, but last week it felt like he and the offense hit a lull. To close out practice with that kind of execution in a critical situation was a good sign that the offense is indeed growing.

Take Two: Defense wins red zone early

While the first team offense closed out practice on top, the defense shined throughout the early red zone period.

The first team defense kept the offense out of the end zone. Alvin Kamara dropped a screen pass from Carr that could’ve been six. A.T. Perry dropped a pass in the back of the end zone, while Paulson Adebo knocked down a Carr throw to Chris Olave on a goal line fade.

When the second team came on, Zack Baun stuffed a screen pass to Kendre Miller. Carl Granderson then beat Landon Young to sack Jameis Winston. Two plays later, Winston was picked off by Lonnie Johnson, Jr. near the goal line.

The two touchdowns in the period came on a short throw from Winston to Foster Moreau and Jake Haener to Juwan Johnson.

Take Three: Preseason preview

As the Saints opened another week of training camp, this one felt a little different than the previous two. A game is finally on the horizon come Sunday against the Chiefs.

Dennis Allen revealed the team’s plans to play all of his starters, including Carr against Kansas City. The news came as a mild surprise as many thought Carr and others would sit out the opener. That won’t be the case as the Superdome crowd will have something to look forward to.

DA wouldn’t commit to the other two preseason contests. However, for both the L.A. and Houston games, the Saints will hold joint practices with each team leading up to those games.

Take Four: Attendance Report

Demario Davis, Rashid Shaheed, Tre’Quan Smith, Max Garcia and Andrus Peat were all out Monday.

Jimmy Graham, J.T. Gray and Marshon Lattimore all had veteran days off. Kirk Merritt and Jessie James both exited practice early with injuries.

Take Five: Other Observations

- One of the plays of the day came early during 1 vs 1′s. Carr connected with Olave on a fade route. Olave had to make the contested catch over Alontae Taylor, who had great coverage.

- The Saints defense was strong against the run early in practice. Pete Werner had two TFLs. One was against Williams, the other was against Taysom Hill. Carl Granderson followed that with a tackle for loss on Kendre Miller on a toss. Anfernee Orji did the same on run by Merritt.

- Smoke Monday nearly picked off Winston to open their two-minute drill.

- Off day for the Saints on Tuesday. They return to action Wednesday at 9 a.m.

