Another record hot week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The ongoing heat wave is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon unfortunately.

To start the new work week, expect more 100 degree weather across the region. Highs will soar under abundant sunshine and heat index values will top out between 110 and 115 this afternoon. That’s dangerous heat so make sure you’re protecting yourself from heat exhaustion. Rain chances remain minimal.

Through the week, we’ll either break record highs or at least flirt with them on a normal basis. I’m still not seeing any good signs of better rain chances for the duration of this forecast. Maybe by next weekend things change a little? We’ll see.

All is quiet in the tropics.

