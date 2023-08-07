BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ascension Parish little league team walks-off Oklahoma

Next stop Waco, Texas for the Ascension Little League Baseball team! Coaches, players, and some...
Next stop Waco, Texas for the Ascension Little League Baseball team! Coaches, players, and some parents embarked on the seven-hour drive to Texas this morning.(WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish is on to the Southwest Regional Tournament championship game!

The U12 Little Leaguers erased a 3-0 deficit to Oklahoma’s representative and walked it off, literally, in an 8-7 win.

AP avoids elimination from the tournament and has a rematch on the docket tomorrow afternoon against Texas.

This is the same team that handed Ascension Parish its lone blemish, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon. Catch the winner-take-all championship game on Tuesday at noon on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

Stanford head coach Troy Taylor speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday,...
ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says
Derek Carr signed a 4-year contract with the Saints. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Ranking the Saints: #2 Derek Carr
Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and the LSU Tigers open their season against Florida St.
LSU ranked No. 5 in preseason Coaches Poll
LSU ranked No. 5 in Coaches' preseason poll
Saints quarterback Derek Carr scans the field in Monday's practice. (WVUE)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #11