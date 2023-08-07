Ascension Parish little league team walks-off Oklahoma
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WACO, Texas. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish is on to the Southwest Regional Tournament championship game!
The U12 Little Leaguers erased a 3-0 deficit to Oklahoma’s representative and walked it off, literally, in an 8-7 win.
AP avoids elimination from the tournament and has a rematch on the docket tomorrow afternoon against Texas.
This is the same team that handed Ascension Parish its lone blemish, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon. Catch the winner-take-all championship game on Tuesday at noon on ESPN.
