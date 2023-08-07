Family mourns loss of former St. Michael’s wrestler, Army soldier

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge soldier has died after an apparent drowning in Texas.

Private Shad Edward Sheffie, 21, died Friday, August 4. The incident happened at Belton Lake, located between Austin and Waco.

He was based at Fort Cavazos in Texas. A base spokesperson said the apparent drowning happened while Sheffie was at the lake during his free time.

Sheffie was a two-time State Champion wrestler at St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge. He joined the U.S Army in 2021, following his high school graduation.

Shad Sheffie (Sheffie family)

The U.S. Army released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our brother-in-arms. PV2 Sheffie was a cherished member of our team and will be sorely missed. Tiger Squadron is in contact with the family and supporting their needs at this time. We are thankful for the support we’ve received from the local community throughout this tragedy,” stated Lt. Col. Widmar Roman, commander, 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

Sheffie was also voted “Most Likely to Succeed” in his senior year of 2021.

Shad Sheffie (St. Micheal the Archangel High School)

His family and friends have posted fond memories on social media about the impact Sheffie had on the community.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.