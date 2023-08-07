Football, Fútbol, Food: Projecting LSU starting lineup

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: I take a crack at the LSU starting lineup three days into camp (it’s not easy), Celtic off to a flying start in the Scottish Premier League, and I visited Jimmy John’s multiple times so you don’t have to.

FOOTBALL

LSU is only three days into training camp, but everyone is hungry to know who the starters are. Well, these aren’t definite, still a lot of shuffling to go, but I’ll take my best shot at the first team:

OFFENSE

QB: Jayden Daniels

RB: Josh Williams (Noah Cain, Logan Diggs, John Emery in the mix)

WR: Malik Nabers

WR: Kyren Lacy

WR: Brian Thomas (Keep an eye on Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson)

TE: Mason Taylor

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Garrett Dellinger

C: Charles Turner (Marlon Martinez moving around the line)

RG: Miles Frazier

RT: Emery Jones

DEFENSE

DE: Saivion Jones

DT: Mekhi Wingo

DT: Maason Smith (Jacobian Guillory will see a lot of playing time at the position)

EDGE: Ovie Oghoufo

LB: Harold Perkins

LB: Omar Speights

CB: Zy Alexander

CB: Duce Chestnut (Denver Harris will get his shot)

NICKEL: Sage Ryan or Greg Brooks (if he doesn’t start at safety)

S: Major Burns

S: Greg Brooks or Andre Sam (if Brooks moves to nickel)

K: Damian Ramos

P: Jay Bramblett

RETURNER: Aaron Anderson or Gregory Clayton

FÚTBOL

I’ve said this numerous times before and I’ll say it again right here, soccer is great because it’s 24/7/365. And I’m talking real games, not backups playing in Canton, OH. on a Thursday night in August.

The Women’s World Cup is in the Round of 16, Major League Soccer is in the middle of their season, and in Europe, the Scottish Premier League kicked off their regular season this past weekend.

In the SPL, it’s usually one or the other winning a title, Celtic or Rangers.

Right now, Celtic is on absolute heater. They’ve won 11 of the last 12 titles.

On Saturday, they opened their winning ways by dismantling Ross County, 4-2. In his first start since last November, David Turnbull bagged a brace (scored two goals).

Their rivals, Rangers, dropped points in their opener. They got upset by Kilmarnock, 1-0.

There’s 37 games left in the regular season, but ADVANTAGE CELTIC.

FOOD

I’m on the run a lot with my job. So I can’t eat at fancy spots all the time. Half the time, it’s a sandwich from a national chain.

If I’m grabbing fast-food, might as well do some research in the process.

This summer, Jimmy John’s is promoting their wraps. I tried two of the three offerings, chicken caesar and the chicken, jalapeno and ranch wrap.

The chicken, jalapeno and ranch wrap didn’t have any kick to it. Kind of a basic sandwich, with no pop of jalapeno.

I’m usually super-hyped for a chicken caesar wrap, but not this time. The mini croutons overwhelmed the sandwich, leaving not much for chicken. I didn’t even know they had ranch seasoning until I looked at the menu later.

So my friends, you’re welcome. I tried the sandwiches for you.

