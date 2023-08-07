Last week was the hottest week on record - but it’s not over yet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Records toppled across the region last week and we still have more near-record heat to come.

Let’s break down just how unusual the heat has been.

Record heat at New Orleans International

Since last Monday, we have hit 100 degrees three times at the New Orleans International Airport. July 31 was the first time since 2009 that the airport has hit 101 degrees. Two of those 100-degree days were consecutive, on August 5 and 6. This is the first time we have seen two consecutive 100-degree days since 2010 and only the third time on record. Due to all of those 100-degree days, the week from July 31 to August 6 was the hottest on record.

Hottest week on record (WVUE)

We could even break this record heat streak on Monday with a forecast high of 100 degrees. That would mark the only time on record we have had a streak of three days in a row of 100-degree high temperatures.

Heat streaks (WVUE)

The start of August has been the hottest on record with an average temperature of 98.5 degrees. But it hasn’t just been hot since the beginning of the month. July was also the hottest on record with an average temperature of 95.4 degrees.

This summer has felt anything but ordinary as we’ve steamed in the heat and humidity. From the beginning of June to August 6 has been the hottest summer on record at NOLA International. The average temperature so far is 86.9 degrees, 1.3 degrees above the second-hottest summer in 2016.

The heat ridge that has been parked over us causing this record heat has also been keeping it incredibly dry across the area. At New Orleans International, Monday will be the 15th day in a row without measurable rainfall. Now this isn’t close to the record dry stretch of 44 days set in the fall of 1952, but it is definitely not helping to cool things off.

Rain this year (WVUE)

Now we may be breaking records at New Orleans International but some weather stations in the area are just shy of records. At Audubon, this summer is the second hottest on record falling just shy of the summer of 1980 by 0.2 degrees. The high temperature on August 1 was 101 degrees, but this is the only day so far up to the 4th that the site has reached 100 degrees. The record number of consecutive 100-degree days is four.

In Slidell, it has also been the hottest summer on record with an average temperature of 85.9. This is 1.6 degrees higher than the second-hottest summer in 2011. Slidell has yet to hit 100 degrees, with the hottest days both hitting 97 degrees on August 1 and 6.

The heat index values across the area have been sitting around 110 to 115 degrees over the past week making it feel even hotter due to the humidity coming into play. When humidity is high, it makes it feel even hotter to humans due to our inability to cool ourselves effectively through sweating.

This week we are expecting more near-record and record-breaking heat. Highs will be in the upper 90s through the weekend with very low rain chances.

Temperatures this week (WVUE)

Why the heat?

A large area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is called a ridge. High pressure in these levels leads to sinking air which suppresses storm formation and traps heat. This frequently results in abnormally warm temperatures.

One of these heat ridges has lingered over the southern US for the past few weeks, gradually expanding eastward over us through last week. The relatively unmoving nature of this heat dome is what causes prolonged periods of heat and near-record temperatures.

Heat ridge (WVUE)

There are other factors that could be playing into the record heat as well.

The climate pattern known as El Niño has emerged this year, categorized by a warming of the ocean waters in the eastern Pacific. These warmer waters in turn can create a slight increase in global temperatures. The last two El Niño years in 2016 and 2020 were the hottest and second hottest years on record, respectively.

June of 2023 was the hottest on record for the globe which could partially have been contributed to by the emergence of El Niño from a three-year La Niña, or cooling of the Pacific waters which leads to overall global cooling.

Another factor that may be contributing to the record-breaking persistent heat is a large volcano eruption.

Normally we associate volcanoes with cooling due to the ash they release helping to block incoming solar radiation. This isn’t the case as the 2022 eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai has led to warming instead.

The volcano erupted molten magma under water which led to a limited amount of sulfate aerosols, or ash, being emitted into the atmosphere. Instead, the magma vaporized a massive amount of water, leading to a surge of water vapor into the atmosphere. The water vapor levels in the upper atmosphere increased by 15%.

Volcano eruption (WVUE)

Water vapor is a greenhouse gas that effectively traps heat. It is already the Earth’s most abundant greenhouse gas, responsible for about half of the Earth’s greenhouse effect. The result of more water vapor in the atmosphere from the volcanic eruption is projected to lead to a 0.06 F increase in the Earth’s surface temperature according to a recent study.

Tonga Volcano Eruption (WVUE)

Water vapor is not easily removed from the atmosphere, leaving scientists to project the added water vapor could create a warming impact for at least five years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.