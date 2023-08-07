BBB Accredited Business
Lightning strike sparks Bayou Sauvage wildfire

Bayou Sauvage marsh fire Aug. 1 (cc: FWS.gov)
Bayou Sauvage marsh fire Aug. 1 (cc: FWS.gov)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wildfire has been burning in Bayou Sauvage since July 30.

Officials say the fire, which has grown to 435 acres by Mon., Aug. 7, began from a dry lightning strike.

Hot temperatures across the region, drought conditions, and the fire’s remote location have made suppression efforts more difficult.

Crews are utilizing parking areas for the refuge Ridge Trail and the Highway 11 boat ramp. As a result, both areas are closed to the public.

The fire is located southeast of Blind Lagoon near the Bayou Sauvage Ridge, west of Highway 11 and north of Chef Menteur Highway. Signs are posted in areas where smoke may impact roadways and local communities.

A statewide burn ban went into effect Monday.

Records toppled across the region last week and we still have more near-record heat to come.

Since last Monday, we have hit 100 degrees three times at the New Orleans International Airport. July 31 was the first time since 2009 that the airport has hit 101 degrees. Two of those 100-degree days were consecutive, on August 5 and 6. This is the first time we have seen two consecutive 100-degree days since 2010 and only the third time on record. Due to all of those 100-degree days, the week from July 31 to August 6 was the hottest on record.

Hottest week on record
Hottest week on record(WVUE)

