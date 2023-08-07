LSU ranked No. 5 in preseason Coaches Poll

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the college football season right around the corner, preseason rankings are now coming out. First up the Coaches’ poll, LSU sits at No. 5.

“Yeah it was a little bit more amped up, but at the end of the day we got to block that out. Just control what we can control. Take it step by step and be where your feet are. We got to take it slowly,” said tight end Mason Taylor.

“I wouldn’t say a different mindset. Because the mindset has always been the same to graduate champions. I feel like now is more determined. Especially when we have a chance as much as anybody else,” said defensive end Sai’vion Jones.

With unbearable heat at practice, a few Tigers at lost their cool. Malik Nabers, Kyren Lacy, Harold Perkins, and Denver Harris were involved in a fight. Nabers and Lacy were asked to leave practice after the incident. LSU doesn’t let us shoot team drills, that’s when the brouhaha occurred.

“Scuffling is somehting that always comes with football if you’re passionate about it. If you’re not having a scuffle, do you really want to play football,” said Jones.

So you feel like you need to have one of those every camp, one or two?

“I don’t feel like you need one. It’s bound to happen if your really passionate about the game,” said Jones.

The AP preseason poll comes out next week. I’m a voter. In my top-5 I have Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, and Alabama.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.