BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU ranked No. 5 in preseason Coaches Poll

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the college football season right around the corner, preseason rankings are now coming out. First up the Coaches’ poll, LSU sits at No. 5.

“Yeah it was a little bit more amped up, but at the end of the day we got to block that out. Just control what we can control. Take it step by step and be where your feet are. We got to take it slowly,” said tight end Mason Taylor.

“I wouldn’t say a different mindset. Because the mindset has always been the same to graduate champions. I feel like now is more determined. Especially when we have a chance as much as anybody else,” said defensive end Sai’vion Jones.

With unbearable heat at practice, a few Tigers at lost their cool. Malik Nabers, Kyren Lacy, Harold Perkins, and Denver Harris were involved in a fight. Nabers and Lacy were asked to leave practice after the incident. LSU doesn’t let us shoot team drills, that’s when the brouhaha occurred.

“Scuffling is somehting that always comes with football if you’re passionate about it. If you’re not having a scuffle, do you really want to play football,” said Jones.

So you feel like you need to have one of those every camp, one or two?

“I don’t feel like you need one. It’s bound to happen if your really passionate about the game,” said Jones.

The AP preseason poll comes out next week. I’m a voter. In my top-5 I have Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, and Alabama.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

Stanford head coach Troy Taylor speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday,...
ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says
LSU ranked No. 5 in Coaches' preseason poll
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers will be Jayden Daniels No. 1 passing target this fall.
Football, Fútbol, Food: Projecting LSU starting lineup
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah