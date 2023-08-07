BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot in Terrytown, Jefferson sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after a shooting in Terrytown Sunday (Aug. 6) night.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Behrman Highway.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot of a business with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about the shooting, call JPSO.

