Man fatally shot in Terrytown, Jefferson sheriff says
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after a shooting in Terrytown Sunday (Aug. 6) night.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Behrman Highway.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot of a business with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have information about the shooting, call JPSO.
