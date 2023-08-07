Nicondra: Another 100 degree day likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat streak continues as strong high pressure stretched across the southern United States remains in control. The center of the high will slide back east over Texas as we move through the week keeping our region in the heat zone. Highs reached the 100 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday. Monday afternoon is likely to make the mark as well. That would be the first time three days in a row of 100 degree temperatures would be recorded at MSY which began record keeping in 1946. The Audubon gage has recorded 4 days consecutively at 100 degrees in 2015, 2007 and 1924 each time in the month of August. This trend is expected to continue for at least the next week and a half.

