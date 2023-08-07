NOPD investigating Seventh Ward homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide in the Seventh Ward.

Officers responded to the intersection of Saint Anthony and Henriette Delile streets just after 10 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

If you have information about either of the shootings, call the NOPD or leave a tip with Crimestoppers.

