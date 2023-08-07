Paint the Town Red: New Orleans Red Dress Run returns on August 12

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you happen to be in New Orleans on the second Saturday of August and witness a sea of red dresses, don’t be taken aback. The New Orleans Hash House Harriers, a local drinking club with a running problem, is all set to host the world’s most unique running event – the Red Dress Run.

This popular charity run is scheduled for August 12, starting at 9 a.m., inviting locals and visitors to attend in their most charming red attire – specifically dresses.

The two-mile run begins at Crescent Park in Bywater, 2300 N Peters Street. Participants, who must be 21 or older, will be served lunch at 11:30 a.m., with live music kicking off at noon.

The festivities typically spill over into the neighboring French Quarter in the early afternoon and evening, offering a full day of merriment and exploration in the vibrant red sea.

And it’s not just about running. Even those who prefer to watch from the sidelines can enjoy the event as long as they don their red dresses. The post-event celebration continues on Bourbon Street and the surrounding area, promising a memorable party with fellow fashionistas.

This event is open to everyone, irrespective of their membership with the New Orleans Hash House Harriers. Pre-registration is highly encouraged at $65 plus a $4 processing fee, with all proceeds going directly to local charities. Registration can be done online, while day-of registration is cash-only.

Whether you’re an enthusiastic runner, a casual observer, or just someone looking for a good time, the Red Dress Run promises a day filled with fun, fashion, and the opportunity to give back to the community. More information on the Red Dress Run can be found on the Hash House Harriers’ website and social media channels.

