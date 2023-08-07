Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Slidell, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are investigating a serious accident on Gause Boulevard West,190 W at Carroll Road.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian, leading to the ongoing investigation. Gause Blvd. will be shut down in both directions.

As of now, no details about the pedestrian’s condition have been disclosed.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

