BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Slidell, police say

Slidell Police are investigating a serious accident on Gause Boulevard West,190 W at Carroll...
Slidell Police are investigating a serious accident on Gause Boulevard West,190 W at Carroll Road.(Slidell Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are investigating a serious accident on Gause Boulevard West,190 W at Carroll Road.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian, leading to the ongoing investigation. Gause Blvd. will be shut down in both directions.

As of now, no details about the pedestrian’s condition have been disclosed.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
13-year-old male fatally shot in New Orleans East, police say
A fight at the Montgomery Riverfront on Saturday has led to multiple arrests.
Montgomery Riverfront brawl leads to multiple arrests
Jamaal Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns last season.
Saints running back Jamaal Williams gives us a glimpse of what he loves off the field
Lattimore had another great day at Saints training camp.
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #10