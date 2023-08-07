Statewide burn ban going into effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A statewide burn ban is going into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, August 7, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials said the burn ban will apply to all “private” burning unless it is approved by a local fire department or government.

The burn ban will not impact the use of barbeque grills, fire pits, and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes. Those kinds of fires will be allowed.

The burn ban is in response to concerning dry conditions throughout the state.

Officials said that anyone caught violating the burn ban will face consequences.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

