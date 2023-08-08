BBB Accredited Business
16 La. residents died from heat-related causes in June and July, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There were 16 Louisiana residents who died from heat-related causes during the months of June and July, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Officials said the number of deaths in 2023 is already much higher than the average amount of heat-related deaths Louisiana typically sees every year. On average, about 10 people die from the heat every year. Thousands more are treated in emergency rooms.

According to a report from LDH, parishes in the northern part of the state had the highest hospitalization rates between the years 2010 and 2020. The report also said that men accounted for 81% of emergency room visits and 87% of hospitalizations. To read the full report, click here.

Officials with LDH released the below tips to stay safe in the heat:

  • Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
  • Seek shade or air-conditioned spaces. Limit time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day.
  • Dress appropriately. Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing to help your body stay cool.
  • Check on vulnerable individuals. Keep an eye on older adults, children, and those with chronic medical conditions. Ensure they are staying cool and well-hydrated.
  • Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures inside a vehicle can skyrocket dangerously fast, even with open windows.
  • Take cool showers or baths. Refresh yourself with cool water to lower your body temperature.
  • Limit strenuous activities. If you exercise or work outside, schedule these activities during cooler parts of the day.

