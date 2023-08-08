BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

3-year-old among 5 hospitalized after E. coli outbreak in Utah city

The girl's parents say hers is one of eight cases of E. coli over the last two weeks in the city of Lehi, Utah. (KSTU, BRIANNA ALLEN, CNN)
By KSTU Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHI, Utah (KSTU) - A 3-year-old Utah girl is in the hospital with failing kidneys after testing positive for E. coli. Her parents say hers is one of eight cases in the area over the last two weeks.

The parents of 3-year-old Avery Allen say it’s been a roller coaster of a week. They felt something was off when their daughter was getting too tired starting July 30.

“I realized something was wrong the next day when we found blood in her stool,” said Avery’s mom, Brianna Allen.

Avery was hospitalized Wednesday, where she tested positive for E. coli. She’s on dialysis because her kidneys are failing, and she’s already had two blood transfusions.

Her parents say she’s one of eight cases over the last two weeks with close ties to the city of Lehi. The Utah County Health Department announced Friday that at least five people were hospitalized in relation to the outbreak.

Avery is her parents’ only child. They are used to her being smiley and a little frazzled.

“The wildest 3-year-old you will ever meet. She is so much fun,” Brianna Allen said.

“That’s kind of what we’re missing the most is just her being her happy, busy, normal self,” said Avery’s dad, Jacob Allen.

Doctors have told Avery’s parents that she is showing signs of improvement. She’s still weeks away from going home, but doctors expect she will not experience any long-term effects.

“As things develop, we just kind of tackle them as they do. So, it’s just a patience and waiting game,” Jacob Allen said.

Investigators are still trying to pinpoint the source of the E. coli outbreak but believe it’s somewhere in the water, more specifically people using irrigation water for drinking or playing.

“The wheels started kind of turning in my head. She goes to daycare. She’s played in sprinklers. She’s played in pools in Lehi,” Brianna Allen said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the Allen family during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

The girl's parents say hers is one of eight cases of E. coli over the last two weeks in the...
Girl, 3, hospitalized with failing kidneys tests positive for E. coli
Juelz Brock is the 21st child to be shot and killed in New Orleans this year, according to data...
21 children shot and killed in New Orleans so far this year, crime watchdog reports
Project in rural Tangipahoa could bring high-speed internet access to tens of thousands
Project in rural Tangipahoa could bring high speed internet access to tens of thousands
Water district investigates well failure, points to carbon capture project in Lake Maurepas
Water district investigates well failure, points to carbon capture project in Lake Maurepas