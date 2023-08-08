40-year-old woman accused of having sex with 15-year-old at Kenner Lakefront, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male.

Detectives say Crystal Coleman, 40, of Harahan, met with the juvenile near the Kenner Lakefront on July 31 to engage in inappropriate sexual relations.

The Kenner Police Department alleges Coleman destroyed potential evidence of the crimes.

On Aug. 7, Coleman turned herself in to police where she was booked with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles, and obstruction of justice.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

