Bruce: Record heat through the week; only a few cooling storms

Bruce: More record heat is on the way
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The relentless heat wave will continue through the week as high hit the 96-100° range. Heat index readings will be in the 109-115° range. Stay hydrated and outdoor activities should have planned breaks. The high pressure gripping the southeast shows very little signs of breaking into the weekend. The best hope for a real change in pattern is for the eastern Bermuda high to settle a bit west and bring us into a more typical summer pattern allowing for waves of tropical moisture to increase rain coverage. There’s a hint that could happen next week, but more intense heat sticks around in the meantime.

The tropics remain quiet through the weekend.

