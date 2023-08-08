Bruce: Record heat through the week; only a few cooling storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The relentless heat wave will continue through the week as high hit the 96-100° range. Heat index readings will be in the 109-115° range. Stay hydrated and outdoor activities should have planned breaks. The high pressure gripping the southeast shows very little signs of breaking into the weekend. The best hope for a real change in pattern is for the eastern Bermuda high to settle a bit west and bring us into a more typical summer pattern allowing for waves of tropical moisture to increase rain coverage. There’s a hint that could happen next week, but more intense heat sticks around in the meantime.

The tropics remain quiet through the weekend.

