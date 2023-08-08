Car crashes through Kenner shopping center

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 78-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a portion of a shopping center in Kenner on W. Esplanade Avenue on Tues., Aug. 8, according to police.

Captain Michael Cunningham says the man was trying to park in front of Babin Physical Therapy for an appointment, but sped forward, striking a column and damaging the front of the office.

The man backed up, turned around, shifted into reverse, and then jumped the curb, destroying the front of an optical office next door, Cunningham said.

A 78-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a portion of a shopping center in Kenner on W. Esplanade Avenue on Aug. 8. (Kenner Police)

Authorities say the driver was attempting to leave the parking lot when he was stopped by police.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crashes remains under investigation.

