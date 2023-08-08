BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Car crashes through Kenner shopping center

A 78-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a portion of a shopping center in Kenner on W....
A 78-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a portion of a shopping center in Kenner on W. Esplanade Avenue on Aug. 8.(Kenner Police)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 78-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a portion of a shopping center in Kenner on W. Esplanade Avenue on Tues., Aug. 8, according to police.

Captain Michael Cunningham says the man was trying to park in front of Babin Physical Therapy for an appointment, but sped forward, striking a column and damaging the front of the office.

The man backed up, turned around, shifted into reverse, and then jumped the curb, destroying the front of an optical office next door, Cunningham said.

A 78-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a portion of a shopping center in Kenner on W....
A 78-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a portion of a shopping center in Kenner on W. Esplanade Avenue on Aug. 8.(Kenner Police)

Authorities say the driver was attempting to leave the parking lot when he was stopped by police.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crashes remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

Fire in Hancock County
Firefighters work to put out massive flames in Waveland
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16 La. residents died from heat-related causes in June and July, officials say
Juelz Brock is the 21st child to be shot and killed in New Orleans this year, according to data...
21 juveniles shot and killed in New Orleans so far this year, crime watchdog reports
Project in rural Tangipahoa could bring high-speed internet access to tens of thousands
Project in rural Tangipahoa could bring high speed internet access to tens of thousands