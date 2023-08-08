BBB Accredited Business
‘Cha Cha Slide’ creator DJ Casper dies at age 58, reports say

DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.
DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.(Dionn Renee / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - DJ Casper, who created the international dance hit “Cha Cha Slide,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 58 years old.

Rolling Stone and BBC reported the recording artist’s death Tuesday. WLS was the first to announce the Chicago native’s passing, based on a statement from his wife.

DJ Casper, born Willie Perry Jr., had said in a previous interview that he was diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016.

The song, first called “The Casper Slide,” was initially written as an aerobic exercise for his nephew, a personal trainer. Its popularity got Perry signed to Universal Records, which he released under the name Mr. C the Slide Man.

The song spent years on music charts worldwide, peaking at No. 83 on the U.S. Billboard in 2000 and No. 1 on the UK charts in 2004.

It also has appeared on numerous shows and movie soundtracks and become a fixture at parties, sporting events and other gatherings.

