Firefighters working to put out massive flames in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County firefighters are still working to extinguish a massive fire and keep the flames away from a nearby state park.

The fire, which started as a woods fire in the Clermont Harbor community off of South Street around 3:30 p.m., would trigger an evacuation of the nearby Buccaneer State Park just after 7 p.m. A cause has yet to be determined.

Firefighters with Bayside, Waveland, Clermont, West Hancock and other off-duty firefighters from Diamondhead and Pass Christian are on the scene working to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported at this time.

