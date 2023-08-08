BBB Accredited Business
Firefighters working to put out massive flames in Waveland

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County firefighters are still working to extinguish a massive fire and keep the flames away from a nearby state park.

The fire, which started as a woods fire in the Clermont Harbor community off of South Street around 3:30 p.m., would trigger an evacuation of the nearby Buccaneer State Park just after 7 p.m. A cause has yet to be determined.

Firefighters with Bayside, Waveland, Clermont, West Hancock and other off-duty firefighters from Diamondhead and Pass Christian are on the scene working to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

