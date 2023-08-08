BBB Accredited Business
Flirting with 100° again today but a stray storm possible

Highs will be close to touching 100 this afternoon
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No major changes are coming to this heat wave through the course of this week.

Expect hot conditions and mostly dry weather to remain. Highs will once again soar into the upper 90s by this afternoon with another chance at seeing a triple digit day. It will feel like the triple digits with heat index values topping out between 110-115 later on. There is a slightly and I mean ever so slightly better shot at a stray storm popping up in our daytime heating by this afternoon. We’ll see how that goes!

I’m seeing signs of another definite 100° streak happening come the end of this week on into the upcoming weekend. Very hot, dry west winds will kick in by Thursday leading us into fewer clouds, nearly zero rain chances and 100° weather. The only hope I have is a pattern change come next week as winds shift and better rain chances arrive. I feel like I’ve sung that song before though.

All is quiet in the tropics.

