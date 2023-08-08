Former LSU stars Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson rank top 10 in NFL Top 100

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU stars quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Justin Jefferson ranked in the top 10 in the NFL’s Top 100 list.

The top-100 list is voted on by the players.

The top 10 was revealed on NFL Network on Monday, August 7 with the Bengals’ franchise quarterback Burrow coming in at No. 6 and Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson coming in at No. 2.

Only One Joey B pic.twitter.com/CnwqssWicC — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 8, 2023

Burrow is the third-ranked quarterback according to the NFL Top 100 list coming in behind Patrick Mahomes, No. 1, and Jalen Hurts No. 3.

Last season, Burrow led the Bengals to a 12-4 record while completing 68.3% of his passes for 4,475 yards 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

JJets ✈️ | The Best Receiver in Football pic.twitter.com/KQx45AZZlC — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 8, 2023

Jefferson is the league’s top wide receiver and is coming off an MVP-like season where he caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns for the Vikings last season.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, a former teammate of Jefferson and Burrow at LSU, was ranked No. 39 in the top 100 list.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.