BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

July heat waves hit crucial warming threshold

FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - July’s sweltering heat offers a glimpse of what future summers might look like.

That is because the average global temperature hit a crucial threshold that scientists have warned the world should stay under.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, July’s temperatures were 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the pre-industrial era.

Scientists have considered that threshold as the key tipping point for the planet.

If it is exceeded in the long-term, the world could face more extreme weather than previously experienced.

According to an environmental non-profit, there have been 10 other months that the Earth was above the threshold. But this is the first time it has happened during the summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

The 37,000 Scouts, who hailed from 156 countries and were mostly teenagers, folded up their...
South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears
The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie,...
Mattel is releasing a limited-edition Weird Barbie doll
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Harris will announce a new rule that raises worker pay on federal construction projects
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16 La. residents died from heat-related causes in June and July, officials say