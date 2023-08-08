Nicondra: Storms to the north provide a bit more cloudcover

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an unprecedented 3rd day hitting the 100 degree mark at Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner we can expect the heat to keep on rolling. For perspective, the influence of Lake Pontchartrain and the coastal waters are making a difference as just to the northwest Baton Rouge’s more inland reporting site hit day 10 at 100 degrees on Monday. A complex of storms to the north along the border with Arkansas and Mississippi has allowed for a bit of high, thin cloud cover to settle south across the region. There is a bit of potential to see a storm or two develop late in the afternoon that would provide a bit of cooling, but the entire area has already endured many hours of triple digit feels like temperatures. The high pressure gripping the southeast shows very little signs of breaking into the weekend. The best hope for a real change in pattern is for the eastern Bermuda high to settle a bit west and bring us into a more typical summer pattern allowing for waves of tropical moisture to increase rain coverage. There’s a hint that could happen next week, but more intense heat sticks around in the meantime.

