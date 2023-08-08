Project in rural Tangipahoa could bring high-speed internet access to tens of thousands

AMITE CITY (WVUE) - Tens of thousands of residents in rural Tangipahoa Parish could, for the first time, have access to high-speed internet.

Crews are installing a high-speed, fiber optic cable to run through the northeastern portion of the parish, providing the infrastructure for internet service providers, or ISPs, to operate.

Parish President Robby Miller said this project is getting underway along Highway 51 just north of Amite City, and he’s expecting high-speed internet access to be available in the most rural communities of Tangipahoa by the beginning of next year.

“The idea is: look, if we’re not getting service providers to come take care of our citizens, we need to be able to,” Miller said. “It may be hard to get a provider cause it’s just expensive, and not that big of a customer base. Some of our smaller communities may need to partner with a provider and say, ‘Hey, it’s ours, we’re going to pay you to run it for us.’”

Miller called the technology a “dark fiber” ring. It’s the underlying infrastructure that allows providers, like Charter or AT&T, to connect new customers to the internet.

Around 40,000 residents are currently underserved or have no access to high-speed internet at all, Miller said.

“To me, it doesn’t matter how many providers there are. The more providers to an area, the better, because you have service and price competition instead of just being one single monopoly of provider up there,” he said.

The project, which could eventually cost upwards of $100 million in federal, state and private funds, is to run the ring around a 100-mile loop, beginning in Amite and running north to Kentwood and the Mississippi line before looping back.

While roadblocks like COVID and Hurricane Ida have delayed the project, Miller said it was an influx of federal dollars through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that provided the shot in the arm the parish needed to begin work.

“We’re just excited that we’re going to develop, we’re going to get it there,” he said. “From there, we’re probably going to have to regroup a little bit because of all the federal money that’s coming. The state’s getting another $1.3 billion through the GUMBO program, so we’ll be working with a lot of providers to see how we can make that happen.”

The GUMBO grant program is a state program which uses federal dollars to help applicants facilitate the deployment of broadband service to unserved areas of the state.

The hope, Miller said, is to incentivize providers to begin to install the infrastructure on their own.

He said the first part of the project is already underway, with high-speed internet service expected to be provided to rural residents by the first part of 2024.

