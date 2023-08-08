BBB Accredited Business
Teen wanted in connection to Gonzales shooting that left 15-year-old girlfriend dead

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed by her 16-year-old boyfriend in Gonzales Friday, Aug. 4, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed by her 16-year-old boyfriend in Gonzales Friday, Aug. 4, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old victim was identified as Gracie Limas of Gonzales. She was a student attending East Ascension High School.

Gracie Limas
Gracie Limas(Gracie Limas (Facebook))

The school released the below statement:

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, APSO detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jaquin Stephens, 16, of Gonzales, in connection to the deadly shooting.

“We got a call into the sheriff’s office that this young, beautiful, little 15-year-old girl is shot, and she’s dead,” said Webre.

Jaquin Stephens
Jaquin Stephens(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

The pair were reportedly dating when Stephens got jealous, causing him to shoot her. Law enforcement said the argument started on social media.

“It looks like the motive of this case is going to be jealousy. We know they were in a relationship together, and there was an argument that pursued early on and that he came over to the house and he came over with a gun,” said Webre.

Authorities report Stephens is wanted for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

On Friday around 11:53 p.m., deputies responded to a death at a home on Bourque Road in Gonzales. When they arrived, deputies say they found a young woman in her bedroom dead from a gunshot wound.

During their investigation, authorities identified Stephens as a suspect.

This comes just days before Limas was supposed to start her junior year at East Ascension High School.

The community is still in shock.

“It’s a scary thing to think about,” said Amanda Gautreau, who lives in the same neighborhood as the victim. “There are many stories about this type of stuff, but when you really put it in reality, it’s reality.”

The sheriff’s office reports Stephens’ location is currently unknown and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

