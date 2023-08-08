BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

These are your (slim) chances of scoring Taylor Swift tickets

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taylor Swift fans trying to score tickets to the second leg of her U.S. Eras Tour have a slim chance of actually getting to go.

According to a press release from CasinoAus.net, pulling data from Ticketmaster, an estimated 14 million people will be vying for roughly 625,000 tickets.

That’s a 4.4% chance of landing a ticket, or roughly 1 in 25.

Unfortunately, that means more than 95% of fans will be left disappointed.

The second U.S. leg is a short one, as Swift is only stopping in three cities in fall 2024: New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

The superstar is playing three consecutive nights in each city at their respective NFL stadiums.

Fans signed up last week for a chance to be selected for a presale code. Swifties will know by Tuesday evening if they were selected.

Those who receive presale codes will have an opportunity to buy tickets later in the week. Those who did not receive a code will likely not be able to get tickets, unless from a resale.

Dates for the second leg of the U.S. Eras Tour are:

  • Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – October 18-20, 2024 (65,326 capacity)
  • New Orleans, Caesars Superdome – October 25-27, 2024 (73,208 capacity)
  • Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium – November 1-3, 2024 (70,000 capacity)

With 14 million fans wanting to score tickets, based on an average stadium capacity of 70,000, Swift could sell out 200 shows. She’s playing nine.

The first leg of the U.S. tour ends tomorrow with the last of six sold-out consecutive shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Swift then heads to play international shows for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

Ticketmaster crashed in 2022 when tickets for the first leg of the Eras Tour went on sale. At the time, Live Nation chairman Greg Maffei said, “We could have filled 900 stadiums.” An estimated 14 million people were vying for tickets, and more than 2 million tickets were sold in a day.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

FILE - A judge has sanctioned Southwest Airlines on Monday, Aug. 7, writing that the airline...
Judge rules that Southwest failed to follow his order in a flight attendant’s free-speech case
A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine.
Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon, citing tribal heritage, climate concerns
Jars of Rao's sauce are displayed at a food store in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023....
Campbell is buying Rao’s. Fans are worried, but the soup maker says it won’t touch the sauce
Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route...
US east cleans up after deadly storms as New England braces for flooding