Unprecedented heat leads to cancellation of Saints’ open practice to fans

Saints fans pack Airline Drive for first open practice in pads
Saints fans pack Airline Drive for first open practice in pads
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to extreme heat in New Orleans, the Saints have called off their final open practice to fans on August 10.

Prioritizing safety, training will move indoors at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, excluding public attendance. Despite this, the Saints laud fans for their dedication throughout the Training Camp.

The team is set to play against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Ceasars Superdome on August 13 at noon.

